Nigeria Customs Service has vowed to probe the actions of its officers involved in a confrontation with Vehicle Inspection Officers at the AYA Roundabout, Abuja VIO Office on Friday, May 24.

The viral video, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, showed officers in uniform engaging in a physical altercation, with gunshots audible in the background.

Reacting in a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Tuesday, the NCS said the incident is under investigation and disciplinary measures will be taken to prevent future occurrences.

“Our attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media showing some officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in a confrontation with Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO). The NCS acknowledges that the event occurred on Friday, 24 May 2024, at AYA Roundabout, Abuja VIO Office. The officers involved in this regrettable incident are NCS personnel attached to the Customs Mechanical Unit in Karu Barracks, Abuja. 2.

“The Service wishes to express its deepest concern and empathy for those affected by this regrettable incident. Furthermore, the NCS unequivocally dissociate itself from the actions of these officers. Their condemned behaviour, which appears to be self-motivated, is under thorough investigation, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken to forestall future occurrences,” the statement partly read.

