APC carpets PDP over corruption allegation against Governor Lalong

Latest News
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
APC PDP Lalong corruption,Lalong increasing insecurity, increasing wave of insecurity, Lalong calls for holistic approach,Negative narratives about insecurity, Plateau government to inaugurate anti-land grabbing task force, Plateau APC elder council, Lalong tasks Plateau citizens, overhaul civil service, Plateau directs full implementation, Plateau removes 532 workers , Constitution review only, Gov Lalong debunks insinuation, Livestock Transformation Plan, Plateau govt to obtain, forensic investigation, Plateau govt criminalises denial, Gov Lalong accuses striking, uncovers plots to attack communities, budget, Lalong, Hoodlums damage properties, Cause of looting in Plateau beyond hunger, Plateau revenue agency, Lalong tests negative for COVID-19, Lalong signs 2021 appropriation bill, Plateau divided along ethnoreligious lines
Lalong

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State has described the allegation of corruption levied against Governor Simon Lalong’s administration by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a ruse and grand plan to tarnish the image of the governor ahead of 2023.

The PDP last week in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr John Akans, had accused the governor of corruption and threatening to mobilise the people of the state against the APC-led government.

In his reaction, the APC in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Slyvanus Namang, described the allegation as a ploy to pull a wool across the eyes of discerning minds.

The statement pointed out that under the last administration where oil sold for over $140 per barrel, financial recklessness was the order of the day adding that under the Lalong Rescue Administration, all necessary processes to block loopholes and leakages have been put in place.

“Since 2015, the state government has been publishing its financial statements to date which we advise the  PDP to go to the state’s website instead of the tissues of lies it feeds the public with.

”It also accused the APC government of its inability to give an account of the present debt profile in the last seven years. This is a crass demonstration of ignorance by the PDP. If not, it ought to know that domestic or foreign debt repayment is a continuous exercise from one administration to the other.”

The APC added that the bottom line was that the PDP was jolted and afraid that the completion of the Lalong Legacy Projects will silence or dwarf everything they claimed to have achieved during their time, which according to the ruling party, was a wasted eight years of mismanagement of our commonwealth.

“Let them be rest assured that the Legacy Projects would be completed in time under the new contractor and not a friend of some members of the PDP who did everything to frustrate the government’s efforts by taking money without delivering on its contractual obligation.

“In order to rubbish or blackmail the government, it also stated that no contractor has been mobilised to sites. The government, based on due process is still processing the work to enable the full and seamless take-off of the projects.”


ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Oshiomhole, Amaechi, Oyegun, others commend Northern APC govs for ceding…

Latest News

I receive over 500 WhatsApp, text messages daily since Tinubu picked me as running…

Latest News

I am convinced APC will retain Osun ― National Chairman, Adamu

Latest News

Ebonyi PDP primaries: Court processes a mere distraction ― Guber candidate

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More