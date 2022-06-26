APC carpets PDP over corruption allegation against Governor Lalong

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State has described the allegation of corruption levied against Governor Simon Lalong’s administration by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a ruse and grand plan to tarnish the image of the governor ahead of 2023.

The PDP last week in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr John Akans, had accused the governor of corruption and threatening to mobilise the people of the state against the APC-led government.

In his reaction, the APC in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Slyvanus Namang, described the allegation as a ploy to pull a wool across the eyes of discerning minds.

The statement pointed out that under the last administration where oil sold for over $140 per barrel, financial recklessness was the order of the day adding that under the Lalong Rescue Administration, all necessary processes to block loopholes and leakages have been put in place.

“Since 2015, the state government has been publishing its financial statements to date which we advise the PDP to go to the state’s website instead of the tissues of lies it feeds the public with.

”It also accused the APC government of its inability to give an account of the present debt profile in the last seven years. This is a crass demonstration of ignorance by the PDP. If not, it ought to know that domestic or foreign debt repayment is a continuous exercise from one administration to the other.”

The APC added that the bottom line was that the PDP was jolted and afraid that the completion of the Lalong Legacy Projects will silence or dwarf everything they claimed to have achieved during their time, which according to the ruling party, was a wasted eight years of mismanagement of our commonwealth.

“Let them be rest assured that the Legacy Projects would be completed in time under the new contractor and not a friend of some members of the PDP who did everything to frustrate the government’s efforts by taking money without delivering on its contractual obligation.

“In order to rubbish or blackmail the government, it also stated that no contractor has been mobilised to sites. The government, based on due process is still processing the work to enable the full and seamless take-off of the projects.”





