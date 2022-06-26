ADC Rep candidate pledges to end hostilities in Taraba South communities

A House of Representatives candidate on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for Takum/Donga/Ussa and Yangtu Special Development Area federal constituency, Hon. Solomon Tertsua-Peter on Sunday pledged to work with relevant stakeholders in the constituency to end incessant crises in the area.

Tertsua-Peter who made the pledge in Takum while interacting with journalists said he will work with stakeholders in the area to promote peace and harmony among the diverse ethnic groups in the constituency for the development of the area.

According to him, “over time, people’s oriented and people’s centred representation has eluded the people of my constituency.

“As a young and pragmatic leader who has maintained close touch with the people, I know the problems and the needs of the people of Kpambai in Ussa and Tunari in Donga. I feel the spirit of abandonment of the people of Chanchanji and the border challenges of the Manga community who are constantly being attacked by Cameroonians.

“My primary responsibility as a lawmaker if elected will be to enact legislation that would address these problems and advance the development of my constituency as well as carry out oversight functions to promote good governance.

“I shall encourage modern agricultural practice for farmers and create a ready market for their products by linking them with companies that need their products.

“My youths focus agenda will see to the establishment of an ICT hub in the constituency to train young people in ICT skills and empower our women and youths generally with life-changing skills.

“This coming election is about the future of our children and the type of life we want to live today. We have tried the older generation which has failed us. Let’s try something new in 2023,” he pledged.

The candidate also pledged to open up rural access roads in the constituency to ease the movement of agricultural produce to the markets and improve access to health care facilities for the people.