The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has halted all disciplinary measures against its members over their perceived anti-party activities during the just concluded 2023 general elections.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, explained that the decision of the NWC is in furtherance of ongoing efforts by the national leadership of the party to instill discipline as well as to achieve a comprehensive reconciliation in the party.

The National Working Committee of the main opposition party resolved to that at its 571st meeting, on Tuesday, to constitute a committee to review all cases of reported indiscipline and anti-party activities by some members of the party in the elections.

Ologunagba added: “This resolution of the NWC is pursuant to its powers under Section 29 (2) (a) and (b) and Section 31 (2) (c), (d) and (i) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“Accordingly, the NWC hereby directs that no Organ of the party at any level shall henceforth commence any disciplinary action against any member of the Party without due consideration and regard to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).”

The NWC charged all members to remain focused on the ideals of the party “as a democratic organization guided by our rules, regulations and Constitution as we collectively make progress towards lasting reconciliation, discipline and unity in our party.”

