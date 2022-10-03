Anti-party activities: Osun PDP read riot act to members

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday warned party members against further anti-party activities affirming that stiff sanctions await whosoever is caught with the act.

The caretaker chairman of the party, Dr Adekunle Akindele, made this known while receiving some leaders of the party from Ayedaade local government in Osogbo over the weekend.

He maintained that the PDP is resolved to enforce discipline within its rank and file even as he commends Babayemi’s ward for doing the needful by rooting out the expelled politician.

Dr Adekunle pointed out that Prince Dotun Babayemi’s expulsion and subsequent defeat at the Supreme Court are lessons to other anti-party activists that stiff sanctions await them unless they recoil before it is too late.

“The statewide celebration of the Supreme Court judgement is an overwhelming congratulations to the Governor-elect.

Dr Akindele called on party leaders and members to get ready for a party in government and expressed the appreciation of the governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to the good people of Osun State for their overwhelming support and best wishes.

“Today, the popularity rating of our governor-elect in Osun State is over 70 per cent. Ditto for the PDP. We will not take this strong support of the populace for granted. Our government will fulfil its electoral promises and we will take Osun to a greater height,” the party stressed.

