Absence of WASHCOMS threat to attainment of ODF status by Bauchi LGAs

Bauchi State Task Group for Sanitation (STGS) has identified the absence of WASH Committees (WASHCOMS) as the major factor responsible for poor hygiene practices in most communities aspiring to achieve open defecation-free (ODF) status in line with SDGs by the year 2030.

The chairperson of the STGS in Bauchi state, Hajia Halima Mohammed dropped this hint while briefing stakeholders on the recent certification exercise conducted in 321 communities in Bauchi and Katagum LGAS of the state.

She said most communities visited have no established and trained WASHCOMS but relied rather on weak and ineffective sanitation committees noting that this state of affairs might not be unconnected with the absence of latrines and handwashing facilities in schools, places of worship and even within households.

According to her, “During our (STG) Inspection, we observed weak evidence of follow-ups by the WASH units of both Bauchi and Katagum Local Councils, as well as improper documentation and record keeping. Community inspection should be a routine exercise if Local councils truly wish to attain ODF status by 2030.”

Mohammed said that though some communities were inaccessible due to flooding which resulted in several toilet collapse, it was incumbent on Local councils to ensure proper funding of the WASH units of local governments to enable them to perform optimally, particularly when the rain subsides as this would help to check the spread of diseases within communities.

“The STGS, therefore, wishes to advise Rural water supply Agency (RUWASSA) and the Local councils to engage community leaders, Village health practitioners and Community lead total sanitation monitoring groups to complement the effort of LG WASH UNITS in sensitizing the citizenry,” She added.

Earlier, the General Manager of the Bauchi state RUWASSA, Engineer Ibrahim Yusuf commended the STGS for its suggestions which will make things better.

He assured that the agency’s team of experts would put machinery in motion to address challenges identified with a view to registering more local governments that would attain open defecation-free status before the year 2022 runs out.

The STGS stakeholders meeting which was attended by UNICEF WASH Officer, Mr David Demien also had in attendance representatives of the MDAs including RUWASSA, BASEPA, PHCDA, Ministries of Local Government, Water Resources, Budget and Planning, and WASH Media.

