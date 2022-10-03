Yobe doctors celebrate birth of two sets of triplets

A team of doctors at the Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital Damaturu, have successfully received the delivery of two sets of triplets from different mothers through Caesarean Section (CS).

Tribune Online learnt that the two pregnant mothers who were brought to the hospital from different locations, had undergone five weeks of intensive care before the successful operations.

According to Mustapha Moh’d Gujba, all six babies are in stable condition with each of them weighing 2.0 kg and one of them up to 2.7kg.

The hospital noted that all the doctors engaged in the operations are specialists in their fields.

After examining, the necessary medical steps the operations were successful and the six babies are now healthy and doing well.

Another source confirming the birth said, “I saw all the six babies and I took pictures with them.”

The mothers commended the doctors, nurses and other staff of the hospital for a job well done.

They also thanked Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni administration for providing the facility with qualified doctors and modern equipment.

