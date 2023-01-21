Anti-Igbo comment: Brymo replies critics

Nigerian singer, Olawale Ashimi, known as Brymo, has shared his side of the story regarding the widespread “anti-Igbo” remarks he made online.

It is recalled that a few weeks ago, Brymo subtly suggested that the Igbos in Nigeria are not ripe for the presidency and took swipes at the supporters of the presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi which has garnered criticisms from Peter obi’s supporters, some celebrities and his fans for making such comments against Igbo tribe.

He maintained his stance, saying he is not sorry by retweeting the same set of tweets that got him under fire in the first place.

However, lately, the singer has shared his side of the story on an Instagram live session, where he made the genesis of the entire issue known.

He made it known to the audience during the live session that the whole issue started after he shared his view on the news that Chimamanda Adichie accepted a traditional Igbo chieftaincy title but rejected a national honor, suggesting that it shouldn’t have been the case because the region should be clamouring for the Presidency.

Brymo noted that, contrary to widespread opinion, he has always been an advocate for an Igbo presidency.

After claiming that his comment was taken out of context, Brymo said he received insults and death threats, and a petition was launched against him.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE