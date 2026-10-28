Why I want to represent Osun Central in Senate — Olaoluwa

Among those positioning themselves for the Osun Central Senatorial District contest is Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa, popularly known as Asejere, an experienced grassroots politician, former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, former chairman of Olorunda Local Government and immediate past Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs under Governor Ademola Adeleke. In this interview with ADEOLU ADEYEMO, he speaks on his senatorial ambition, political experience, development agenda and vision for the people of Osun Central. Excerpts:

Why are you aspiring to represent Osun Central Senatorial District in the Senate in 2027?

My ambition is driven by the desire to provide effective, accessible and result-oriented representation for the people of Osun Central. My experience in grassroots politics, local government administration, party leadership and public service has exposed me to the challenges confronting our people, particularly in infrastructure, education, healthcare, employment and rural development.

I want to take these concerns to the national level, attract greater federal attention to our communities and ensure that our people benefit from relevant government programmes and opportunities. For me, the Senate is not merely a political destination; it is an opportunity to influence legislation, advocate development and ensure that the voices of ordinary citizens are heard.

You have served as local government chairman, PDP state chairman and commissioner. How have these experiences prepared you for the Senate?

Each position has equipped me with valuable lessons in leadership, administration and public service. As chairman of Olorunda Local Government, I gained firsthand experience in grassroots administration and community development. My tenure as Osun PDP chairman from 2012 to 2016 strengthened my understanding of political organisation, negotiation, conflict management and consensus-building.

As Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs, I gained further insight into the relationship between government policies and the needs of local communities. These experiences have provided me with a solid foundation for effective representation, legislative advocacy and engagement with diverse stakeholders.

You are seeking election under the Accord Party after years in the PDP. What is your explanation?

My aspiration is now under the platform of the Accord Party, through which I intend to seek the mandate of the people of Osun Central. My political experience has taught me that the ultimate responsibility of leadership is to serve the people.

What matters most is a candidate’s understanding of the people’s needs, the clarity of their development agenda and their commitment to accountability. I intend to present my vision to the electorate and earn their confidence through engagement, transparency and a practical commitment to public service.

What distinguishes you from other aspirants seeking the senatorial seat?

My political journey combines grassroots mobilisation, local government administration, state-level party leadership and public service experience. I understand the importance of maintaining strong relationships with community stakeholders and ensuring that the concerns of ordinary people receive the attention they deserve.

However, I believe the electorate should judge aspirants by their records, ideas, capacity and commitment to service. My intention is to build on my experience to provide representation that is accessible, responsive and focused on tangible results rather than political appearances.

What exactly do you have in store for the people of Osun Central?

My agenda centres on effective representation, rural development, youth empowerment, education, healthcare, agricultural development, support for small businesses and improved access to federal opportunities.

I intend to work with relevant federal ministries, departments and agencies to pursue projects and programmes that address the needs of our communities. My approach will be guided by consultation with constituents, a proper assessment of local needs and the identification of realistic development priorities.

I also want to strengthen the relationship between the people of Osun Central and federal institutions to ensure that eligible residents can access the opportunities available to them.

What are your major legislative priorities if elected?

My legislative priorities will focus on policies that promote employment, education, accessible healthcare, agricultural productivity, small-business growth and rural infrastructure.

Beyond sponsoring or supporting bills, I intend to participate actively in legislative debates, committee activities, budget processes and oversight functions. I will also advocate for the implementation of policies and programmes that directly benefit our communities.

I believe legislation must be connected to the everyday concerns of the people. My objective is to ensure that the interests of Osun Central remain a priority in my contributions to national development.

How do you intend to address youth unemployment and support women, traders, artisans and small-business owners?

Young people, women, traders and artisans are essential to the economic development of Osun Central. They need opportunities to acquire skills, establish businesses, expand their enterprises and improve their livelihoods.

I intend to advocate for wider access to vocational training, entrepreneurship development, digital skills programmes and relevant government empowerment initiatives. I will also engage appropriate agencies and private-sector organisations to connect eligible residents with available opportunities.

Transparency and fairness will be central to this process. My goal is to help create an environment where people can develop their abilities, grow their businesses and contribute meaningfully to the local economy.

How will your experience in rural development influence your senatorial agenda?

My experience as Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs has strengthened my understanding of the challenges confronting rural communities. These include inadequate infrastructure, transportation difficulties, limited economic opportunities and barriers to accessing essential services.

If elected, I will advocate for greater federal attention to rural roads, agricultural support, healthcare, education and other interventions that can improve living conditions in underserved communities.

I will also work to ensure that development priorities are not concentrated in major towns alone. Rural residents deserve access to opportunities and public infrastructure that will enable them to improve their livelihoods and contribute to the state’s economy.

How will you attract federal projects to Osun Central and ensure that all communities benefit?

Attracting federal projects requires deliberate advocacy, effective engagement with relevant institutions and a clear understanding of community needs.

I intend to identify priority projects across the district and pursue their inclusion in appropriate federal programmes and budgets. This will involve engaging relevant ministries, departments and agencies, as well as National Assembly committees.

I will also encourage consultations with stakeholders across the local government areas that make up the district to ensure that the needs of different communities are considered.

My objective is to promote equitable development, monitor projects secured for the district and keep constituents informed about the progress of initiatives being pursued on their behalf.

How will you ensure that your campaign promises translate into tangible results?

I believe public office must be accompanied by accountability, transparency and regular communication with the people. If elected, I will work towards establishing a structured system of constituency engagement through which residents can raise concerns, receive updates and assess my performance.

I also believe candidates must be honest about the responsibilities and limitations of their offices. A senator can sponsor legislation, advocate for projects, participate in budget processes and exercise oversight, but some interventions depend on approvals, funding and implementation by other government institutions.

I would rather present realistic proposals and work towards achieving them than make exaggerated promises. The people deserve to know what is being pursued, the progress made and the challenges encountered.

You have inaugurated your campaign team in Abuja. What does this signify, and what is your message to undecided voters?

The inauguration of the campaign team represents a step towards organising our engagement with the electorate ahead of the 2027 elections. A serious campaign requires coordination, stakeholder consultation and a clear understanding of the issues that matter to the people.

Our approach will emphasise grassroots engagement, issue-based communication and consultation with community leaders, traditional rulers, professionals, youth organisations, women, traders and other stakeholders.

My message to undecided voters is to assess my experience, record of public service, character and proposed agenda. I welcome constructive criticism and suggestions because effective representation must reflect the actual needs and aspirations of the people.

I am seeking their mandate because I believe my experience can contribute to more responsive representation for Osun Central.

What is your ultimate vision for Osun Central, and what legacy do you hope to leave behind?

My dream is to see an Osun Central where the people feel heard, rural communities receive greater development attention, young people have access to opportunities, and farmers, traders and small-business owners can improve their livelihoods.

I want to contribute to building a district where representation is measured by meaningful engagement, effective legislation, accountability and improved access to development opportunities.

Ultimately, I want to leave a legacy defined not by the title of senator but by the quality of service rendered to the people. I want constituents to look back and say that their representative listened to them, stood up for their interests and worked conscientiously to improve their circumstances.

My guiding principle is that representation must go beyond visibility. It must translate into meaningful engagement, responsible legislation and tangible benefits for the people of Osun Central.