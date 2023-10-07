Angry mob has set ablaze a truck involved in a ghastly motor accident which claimed the life of a woman, the bus driver and two others in Imo State .

The four persons said to have lost their lives after a truck collided with a fully-loaded mini-bus along Akabo axis of Okigwe road in Imo state on Friday.

The truck whose driver was said to have escaped was reportedly set on fire by an angry mob around 9pm on Friday.

An eyewitness said the mini-bus driver who was a woman as well as three passengers died on the spot while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

An indigene of Akabo community who said on condition of anonymity that the woman driver was trying to overtake the truck when it kissed the heavy duty truck from behind which forced it into the bush.

He said: “The mini-bus was fully loaded and the woman driver, on trying to overtake the truck enroute Owerri, hit it from behind and tumbled into the bush.”

According to him, two other vehicles were also affected by the rolling of the car but passengers in those vehicles did not sustain any injury.

He said, “Four persons including the woman, driver died instantly and others sustained severe injuries. One had his head severed off. The man is from Amatta in Ikeduru LGA

“It was later at night that an unidentified mob stormed the accident scene and set the truck on fire. It was terrible.

A bus driver said the vehicles involved in the said accident had been tolled by the police, leaving the truck burnt to ashes.

