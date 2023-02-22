By Michael Ovat- Awka

A hunter whose name have not been ascertained has discovered a bag full of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) in a forest in Nnewi, Anambra State.

This is coming just three days to the all-important general election in Nigeria.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the hunter saw the bag containing the PVCs in a bush in Akamili, a community in Nnewi on Tuesday, and later took it to the premises of a popular radio station, Authority FM.

Station manager of Authority FM, Mr Charles Ede who spoke to our correspondent, said he was off duty when the cards were brought, but his staff members have reported to him about the incident.

“I was off duty when the incident happened, but one of my staff members received the hunters when they came. I will send you his number,” he said.

A video of the PVCs, which was made in the compound of authority FM in Nnewi, which has been trending online showed that most of the PVCs belonged to people of the area.

The radio station’s staff who ran a short commentary on the video urged those who were yet to get their PVCs to come to the premises of the FM to check if they can find theirs.

It was also gathered that most of the PVCs were owned by people from Nnewi South Local Government Area.

A staff of Authority FM who identified himself as Ikenna confirmed that he received the PVCs, and that they have all been taken to the Obi of Umudim community in Nnewi.

Attempt to reach the public relations officer of INEC in Anambra State, Dr Kingsley Agu, for reaction about how the PVCs got to the area was rebuffed.





Reacting on the development, the State Police Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikéngà, said the Command has not received any such complaint from the concerned authority, following the emergence of a video claiming that a hunter found some PVCs in a forest at Nnewi.

Given the above, the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng, has ordered investigations into the video to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and possibly arrest the suspects behind the act.

Therefore, the command is constrained to make further comments and any development in this regard shall be communicated.