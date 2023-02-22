Yejide Gbenga – Ogundare

The Oyo State Chapter of frontline youth-based, pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP New Generation, has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the vast political and economic experience of the party’s presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Dr Ifeanyi Okowa at the Presidential Election to rescue Nigeria, resuscitate the country’s ailing economy and improve the moribund educational structures.

The Campaign Director of Oyo State PDP New Generation, Hon Ridwan Olajide made this known while leading members of the group in the final leg of the mop-up exercise at Ido Local Government Area in Oyo South Senatorial District aimed at sensitizing the grassroots about the candidacy of Atiku and Okowa.

Olajide who expressed delight at the excitement of the electorates upon the arrival of the team at the said this is the testament to the general acceptance of the party and her various candidates in the Local Government Area.

“In our party, the PDP, we present to Nigerians a detribalized Nigerian who has promised to restructure and unite Nigeria, improve our ailing economy, resuscitate our moribund educational system, and secure Nigeria. In the person of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, we have a man well-equipped to salvage the country at this crucial period of decline,” he said.

Considering the hardship bestowed on the citizens, it’s crystal clear that the previous administration of the PDP was far better than the current administration. The vast experience of Our Principal in business and politics are key criteria that the electorates are banking on in voting him into power at the polls.

So, I want to encourage Nigerians to come out en-masse on Saturday to vote for Atiku and all PDP’s candidates across the board” he said.

Hon Olajide and another co-ordinator of the group, Hon Yahaya Azeez were accompanied by various Ward Coordinators of Oyo State PDP New Generation and Youths in the Local Government Area to visit Apete, Central Market, Awontan, Oni Audio area of the local Gov’t to interact with the electorates as well as sharing souvenirs to the people.

The first and second phases of the mop-up exercise and awareness were held in Shaki West and Atiba LG areas of Oyo North and Oyo Central Senatorial District respectively.