Israel Arogbonlo and Sunday Ejike

The Supreme Court has adjourned the suit filed by some State governors to challenge the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) until March 3.

This comes a week after the court had adjourned the suit to February 22, to allow it consolidate all cases on the matter emanating from nine more States of the Federation seeking to be joined in the suit.

A seven-member panel, led by Justice John Okoro, the apex court Wednesday, joined the attorneys-general of Katsina, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Cross River and Sokoto States as co-plaintiffs, while the Attorneys-General of Edo and Bayelsa were joined as co-respondents, respectively.

A total of sixteen states are now plaintiffs in the suit against the federal government, while the Edo and Bayelsa State Governments joined the Federal Government as defendants in the matter.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, the Attorney General of Lagos, N. J Onigbanjo (SAN), in an application seeking an order of the court stopping the appearance of the AGF in the matter until the president complies with the order of the court to the effect that N200, N500 and N1000 notes be used together with the new naira notes.

The Zamfara State Government, the third plaintiff in the matter filed an application praying the apex court to make an order setting aside the directive of the President in his February 16, broadcast, which limits the 15th February order of the court to only N200 notes.

