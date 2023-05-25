An Abuja-based pastor, Iyke Ezekiel, and his wife, Doris, have welcomed their baby girl after 20 years of childlessness.

The lead pastor of the Household of Love Church, Yinka Yusuf, shared the news on his Facebook account and shared pictures from the child dedication which went viral on Wednesday.

He wrote, “After 20 years of waiting, God blessed my beloved son, Pastor Iyke the Pastor of our Abuja household of love church and his beautiful wife Doris with a wonderful baby and I was there in Abuja this morning to dedicate the baby.

“Miracles are forever and you are next in line for a miracle.”