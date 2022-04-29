Anambra APC reacts to Stella Oduah’s defection to PDP 

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the senator representing Anambra North senatorial district, Senator Stella Oduah, saying she was never a member of its party.

Tribune Online learnt Oduah had, on Thursday, announced her defection from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stating that she was back to her family, after leaving the party for APC shortly before the Anambra State governorship election in November 2021.

But Anambra chapter of APC, while reacting to the exit of the party said she was ab initio, never a member of APC, talk more of leaving the party. A press release by the factional state publicity secretary of the party, Okelo Madukife, on Friday, in Awka, dismissed the senator, saying that like others who announced their defection to APC before the Anambra governorship election, they were never welcomed, and accepted into the party, and can not claim to be their members.

He said: “On the contrary, Sen. Oduah, alongside many PDP and APGA legislators at national and state-level never left their respective political parties for APC last year in the build-up to Anambra State governorship elections, beyond photo ops in high places, outside the state.