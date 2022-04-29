Anambra APC reacts to Stella Oduah’s defection to PDP 

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the senator representing Anambra North senatorial district, Senator Stella Oduah, saying she was never a member of its party.
“They only shared an understanding to pursue an illegitimate business through APC platform, but the business failed in the face of a stout resistance from the close-knit membership in a party that fairly believes in the due process.”
The party listed other lawmakers in the same category including; Hon Chris Azubogu, Hon Vincent Ofumelu, Hon Lynda Ikpeazu and Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo.
Others in the state assembly include; Hon Charles Obimma, Hon Carter Umeh and Hon Onyebuchi Ofor, all of who have dumped the APC and returned to their former parties.
Madukife said some of those who claimed they joined the party only did so on the pages of newspapers.
He said: “Those who sauntered in for the lure of fast lucre in political business and in the process joined in laying mines in our dynamic chapter, but were stopped by God and the APC spirit, are returning to their tents.”
