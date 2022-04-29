Anambra APC reacts to Stella Oduah’s defection to PDP 

Latest News
By Michael Ovat - Awka 
Stella Oduah's defection, Oyo APC condemn attack, automatic tickets for non-inaugurated members, Presidential convention, Dont field unpopular presidential , APC denies purported, APC loses former LG boss in Oyo, APC makes u-turn, South-South unity assuring, Anambra APC picks 180 delegates for National Convention, APC convention, no confidence in Senator Akpanudoedehe, APC Convention: Chairmanship aspirant to pick nomination forms for N20m, Edo APC compensates non-inaugurated Assembly members-elect with automatic tickets, APC zoning arrangement, APC youths tackle Lukman over comments on Buni, APC Convention: North-Central to produce National Chairman, as Southeast loses Secretary to Southwest, Give us Dada as youth leader, Ondo Bye-Election: APC wins Akure Reps seat, Egbeda LG APC stakeholders, 2023: APC to swap offices between north, south in agreed zoning formula, Osun APC faction rejects, APC Executive, APC to boycott Bayelsa election, APC to ratify amended, Kwara APC chieftain battles, Enugu APC crisis deepens, inaugurates Oyo APC LG chairmen, Edo APC inaugurates SEC, Oyo APC inaugurates chairmen, Youths ask for more opportunities to serve, APC youths appeal to leaders, Sokoto APC crisis deepens, Anambra APC commends national, Lack of internal democracy, APC candidate to emerge , National Reconciliation Committee, APC reconciliation committee , APC has no candidate, Ekiti APC Primary, 82 youth groups endorse, Defectors were already expelled members, not Omo-Agege's supporters, Delta APC, convention in party's best interest, Leadership tussle rocks APC, APC releases schedule for February Convention, Kwara APC cautions Adamu-led, APC convention, APC govs decide convention, Kalus call for postponement, Oyo APC North America chapter, New faction of APC emerges, APC call Lagos continuity agenda, APC convention, We will intervene very soon, Factional APC caretaker committee, APC insists on going to court, Zamfara APC now rebranded,APC commences sale of forms, Oyo APC crisis continues, Protesters storm APC secretariat, No petition received in Ondo, Stalemate persists in Oyo APC , We didn't receive petition, No petition against Ekiti ,Fake delegate list, Factional Kwara APCnew date for aborted congress, publicity scribe commends members , Lagos APC releases list, Osun APC state congress, Edo APC holds congress, Oke-Ogun 1 zone, Be fair in your dealings, Abia APC would not, APC sweeps Plateau, Delta APC, Lagos appeal committee receives, APC state congress, LG Congress: APC inaugurates Appeal Committees, APC justifies rising external debt, APC LG congress, Plateau APC set, APC swears in 225 wards excos in Kebbi, Buhari administration has expanded, Health Emergency Trust Fund, Buhari's economic initiatives, Don't purchase forms, Ogun APC appeal committee, Court asked to stop, APC to conduct LGs', APC governors fault Southern , APC national convention, We are not recommending sharing, APC Enugu ward congress, Osun APC caucus raises, Water sector has received, APC keeps members, Lagos APC suspends former, APC explains heavy police, Oyo APC Ward Congress result, Ondo APC adopts consensus, stakeholders reject ward congress, No APC ward congress, APC ward congresses, Enugu APC ward congress, Buhari making frantic efforts, Interested members in Ekiti, APC wins chairmanship seats, Sokoto APC assures members, Buhari has revolutionised aviation , APC releases timetable, opening of factional state office, Kwara APC crisis:, APC chairman reiterates commitment, Lagos APC loses treasurer, No crisis in Ondo APC , APC shifts dates, Suspension of lawmakers

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the senator representing Anambra North senatorial district, Senator Stella Oduah, saying she was never a member of its party.

Tribune Online learnt Oduah had, on Thursday, announced her defection from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stating that she was back to her family, after leaving the party for APC shortly before the Anambra State governorship election in November 2021.
But Anambra chapter of APC, while reacting to the exit of the party said she was ab initio, never a member of APC, talk more of leaving the party. A press release by the factional state publicity secretary of the party, Okelo Madukife, on Friday, in Awka, dismissed the senator, saying that like others who announced their defection to APC before the Anambra governorship election, they were never welcomed, and accepted into the party, and can not claim to be their members.
He said:  “On the contrary, Sen. Oduah, alongside many PDP and APGA legislators at national and state-level never left their respective political parties for APC last year in the build-up to Anambra State governorship elections, beyond photo ops in high places, outside the state.

“They only shared an understanding to pursue an illegitimate business through APC platform, but the business failed in the face of a stout resistance from the close-knit membership in a party that fairly believes in the due process.”

The party listed other lawmakers in the same category including; Hon Chris Azubogu, Hon Vincent Ofumelu, Hon Lynda Ikpeazu and Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo.

Others in the state assembly include; Hon Charles Obimma, Hon Carter Umeh and Hon Onyebuchi Ofor, all of who have dumped the APC and returned to their former parties.

Madukife said some of those who claimed they joined the party only did so on the pages of newspapers.

He said: “Those who sauntered in for the lure of fast lucre in political business  and in the process joined in laying mines in our dynamic chapter, but were stopped by God and the APC spirit, are returning to their tents.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her. Anambra APC react to Stella Oduah’s defection to PDP

Anambra APC react to Stella Oduah’s defection to PDP

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More