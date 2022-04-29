NEMA, FRSC deploy personnel to ensure accident-free Sallah celebration

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed its personnel nationwide as part of a collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other stakeholders to ensure smooth flow of traffic and emergency response during the Sallah celebration.

The deployment is a continuation of a similar exercise during the recent Easter celebration and would last for a period of one week.

NEMA offices nationwide have been asked to deploy personnel and equipment this weekend to strategic road corridors that usually experience high volume of vehicular movements during festivities.

The deployment is also aimed at rallying the support of relevant stakeholders towards assisting the FRSC, which is the lead agency to minimise road crashes and prompt response to emergencies.

The critical stakeholders under the joint exercise with NEMA and the FRSC include Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Directorates of Road Transport Services (otherwise known as VIO) and National Union of Road Transport Workers and others in the various states and FCT Abuja.

