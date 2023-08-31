A Public Affairs analyst and commentator, MacDaniel Mark, has condemned former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his comment to a military coup that ousted President Ali Bongo of Gabon.

Tribune Online reports Wednesday that some top army officers seized power from the democratically elected President Bongo who just won a presidential election on Saturday.

Bongo, who has been in government since 2009, succeeded his father who died in power.

The military junta announced a termination of the 53 years of Bongo’s family reins in the Central African country as twelve officers announced the takeover on national television.

Reacting to the latest coup, Fani-Kayode took to the social media, where he stated that coup will continue to ravage Africa except the leaders heed his warning.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wrote, “BREAKING NEWS: Sadly another coup has taken place in Africa.

“This time it is in the nation of Gabon where President Ali Bongo (pictured below), who together with his late father Alhaji Bongo, had been in power for the last 53 years has been toppled and removed from office.

“It appears that the warning I gave in my last essay, titled, ‘Does Killing Nigerien Babies Bring Glory To Our Name?’, was prophetic.”

He further said he was not surprised at the incident saying, “I am not surprised that this has happened and frankly we should expect more coups in the Francophone countries of West and Central Africa for the reasons I stated in that essay.

“I wonder whether ECOWAS or the African Union will threaten to invade Gabon as well?”

Mark, in a statement he personally signed, said the APC Chieftain was deliberately trying to divert attention from his sins.





“I find the statement by Femi Fani-Kayode about the coup detat in Gabon highly diversionary. He was deliberately and desperately trying to divert attention from his sins.

“He spoke out of the fear of nemesis, but unfortunately for him, kama cannot be manipulated. For the records, the coup in Gabon wasn’t against France as he would like to have it painted, but against corrupt and avaricious politicians that seek political power at all costs just to plunder their nations and impoverish the citizenry.

“Fani-Kayode and his ilk should hide their faces in shame if they have any vestige of decency left in their egregiously battered reputation,” the statement, titled, ‘Femi Fani-Kayode’s Statement About The Coup In Gabon, A Diversionary Tactic,’ read in part.

