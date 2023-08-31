In what would be the latest upgrade to the ever-evolving X (formerly Twitter), its owner, Elon Musk, has disclosed that video and audio call features will be added to the app in no time.

This announcement is coming a few weeks after X commenced paying rewards to creators who are Twitter Blue subscribers.

Disclosing the development on X Thursday, Musk said the new features will work on iOS, Mac, Android, and even PC.

According to him, using these new features will not require the use of a mobile number, adding that the new features will be unique in the future.

He wrote, “Video & audio calls coming to X. Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC. No phone number needed. X is the effective global address book. That set of factors is unique.”

Following the announcement, users of the app flooded the post comment section to share their excitement and anticipation over the upcoming features.

Reacting to the development, @godik73 wrote, “I can‘t wait. Love it.”

“What I’ve always prayed for, I can now talk to my babe on X.” @toyor_pr tweeted

@omwambaKE wrote, “That’s gonna be a game changer. X is the Future 🔥🔥🔥.”

@cryptoforbailout wrote, “This will be amazing ❤️❤️Elon you are doing a lot and I am sending much love from here to you & X.”