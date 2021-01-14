Amotekun operatives allegedly kill man in Ibadan

A 21-year-old man, Thomas Tosin, has been shot dead by operatives of Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, at Mokola Roundabout area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The shooting reportedly occurred at about 11:30 pm on Wednesday, January 13.

The story has been confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi on Thursday.

According to Fadeyi, one Alamu Timothy had reported at Mokola Police Station, on Thursday, at about 9:10 a.m, that late Thomas, a resident of Ode Oolo area of Ibadan, was going home, and was at Total Filling Station, Mokola, “when he was hit by bullets from a gun fired by Amotekun operatives.

“He was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for immediate medical attention.

“He was thereafter confirmed dead by the medical personnel,” the PPRO said.

Fadeyi stated further that the investigation had commenced into the case, while further development would unfold.

When contacted, the state Commander of Amotekun, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju, said that an investigation was going on, promising to give an update on the development.

