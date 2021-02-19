Amoke Alaga to champion traditional engagement conference 2.0

Olaoluwakitan Deborah Abiola, popularly known as Amoke Alaga, who is the owner of Amoke Alaga events will be leading a host of Yoruba traditional wedding comperes and other resource persons to feature at this year’s edition of ‘The Exceptional Alaga Conference’ (TEAC 2021).

In a statement made available to Friday Treat, the conference, with this year’s theme, “Re-invention in the Alaga industry” is billed to take place on March 2, in Lagos.

The conference, according to the statement, will address issues that bother on ways professional traditional wedding comperes can position themselves for relevance in the post Covid-19 era.

“At this conference, we shall be discussing ways stakeholders in the industry can scale-up on their brand positioning to attract premium clients, pricing, innovation, vision boarding, leveraging mentorship windows, among others.” Participants will also be privileged to be added to the convener’s one year mentorship tribe to enhance their business growth”.

This edition will have a master class session, followed by a conference dinner along with awards night to be given to outstanding industry leaders. The maiden edition of the ‘The exceptional alaga’ conference held last year at LCCI, Lagos with participants from Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos, respectively.

Expected resource persons for this year’s conference include Mrs. Bisola Bamidele (CEO, BISBAM communications), Mrs. Foluso Ogunjimi (Sokoyokoto), Mrs. Foluke Akinpelu (Narrator Global), Mrs Chioma Obiefuna (CEO Kristafield events), Mr. Asimiyu Idowu (Alaga Okunrin) among others.

