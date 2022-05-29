Amaechi condoles with victims of stampede in Rivers

Former Minister of Transportation and Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has expressed sadness over the stampede that occurred at a church charity event in Port Harcourt, weekend.

Amaechi in a statement by his media office, condoled victims of the incident, stating that, “it is so sad and heart wrenching that the good deed of the church turned sour following the ugly incident.

He said, “it is high time, logistics and appropriate crowd control measures be seriously taken into consideration in the planning and execution of any event, not just in Rivers State, but the whole of Nigeria, to forestall such sad occurrences.

“I sympathize with the families of the dead and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. I also empathize with the church, the Kings Assembly, the government and people of Rivers State. May God grant them all the strength to overcome this,” Amaechi said.

