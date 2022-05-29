Delta 2023: Omo-Agege hails victorious APC candidates in primaries

The Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has hailed his fellow candidates who emerged victorious in the party’s primaries.

Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Ovie Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation, Ima Niboro, quoted the governorship candidate as expressing confidence that the standard-bearers would defeat the PDP candidates and emerge victorious in the various elections next year.

It will be recalled that the APC had adopted Senator Peter Nwaoboshi unopposed as its Delta North Senatorial District candidate for the 2023 senatorial elections.

Other senatorial aspirants returned unopposed by the party were Chief Ede Dafinone and Chief Joel-Onowakpo Thomas for Delta Central and Delta South senatorial districts respectively.

This is even as Rt. Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive was elected the party’s candidate for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency.

Senator Omo-Agege, Niboro noted, equally congratulated other APC candidates in other federal constituencies and state assembly seats in the state.

He described the APC primaries as a sign of good things to come in the state.

According to him, the outcome of the elections is a victory for the Delta APC family, as it has demonstrated the capacity to work together for the good of the party and the state as a whole.

Their mandates, he noted, should be seen as a collective, and they will bring APC members together in the overall success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

“The outcome of the primaries will best be described as no victor no vanquished, as all the aspirants gave a good account of themselves and congratulated each other for a good contest,” he said.

He lauded the leadership of the party for ensuring the success of the primaries and for effectively mobilizing its members to participate fully in the electoral process.

Delta 2023: Omo-Agege hails victorious APC candidates in primaries