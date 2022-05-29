(JUST IN): Gunmen abduct Methodist Prelate, bishop, one other in Abia

Gunmen on Sunday reportedly kidnapped the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu, one of his bishops and his chaplain.

The prelate was kidnapped alongside Right Reverend Dennis Mark, the Bishop of Owerri Diocese as well as the prelate’s chaplain.

They were reportedly kidnapped along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the clerics were kidnapped in the afternoon while they were on their way from a programme in the council area.

The Police Public Relation Officer in Abia State, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.

“It’s quite unfortunate. Efforts are on top gear toward his rescue as well as other priests with him.

“We solicit credible information from the public toward their rescue, please,” he said.

Details later…