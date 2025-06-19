Alleged defamation: Senator Natasha arraigned, granted N50m bail

The Federal Government on Thursday arraigned the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for allegedly defaming Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The embattled Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on harmful imputation before Justice Chizoba Oji, sitting at Maitama, Abuja, by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice.

In count one of the charge, marked FCT/HC/CR/297/25, Akpoti-Uduaghan was accused of making a harmful imputation which she knew would harm the reputation of the Senate President, Senator Akpabio, by claiming he plotted with former governor Bello to kill her.

In count two, she is accused of making a similar harmful imputation, knowing that it would harm the reputation of ex-governor Bello.

In count three, the prosecution accused the embattled senator of making another imputation, which she knew would harm the reputation of Akpabio by associating him with the death of one Miss Imoren Iniubong.

When the charge was read to her in open court, the senator pleaded not guilty.

Following her not-guilty plea, the prosecuting lawyer, David Kaswe, asked for a date for the commencement of trial to enable the prosecution prove its case against the defendant.

He urged the court to remand the Kogi senator in a correctional facility pending the determination of the case.

Counsel for the senator, Professor Roland Otaru, SAN, informed the court of the bail application filed on behalf of his client and sought the leave of the court to move the application as it was ripe for hearing, adding that same was served on the prosecution and issues had been joined by the parties.

The court granted him leave to move Natasha’s bail application.

While moving the application, the senior advocate urged the court to exercise its discretion in favour of the senator, adding that she is not a flight risk.

Otaru told the court that his client would not interfere with either police investigation or witnesses listed to give testimony in the case.

He further told the court that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) presumed the senator innocent, while the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 emphasised bail for such offences as Akpoti-Uduaghan was charged with.

Responding, Kaswe urged the court to decline the defendant’s bail application.

According to the prosecutor, it took great effort and difficulty for the prosecution to serve the defendant with the charge.

Ruling on the application, Justice Oji noted that the alleged offence was not a capital offence, adding that the law presumes the defendant innocent for now.

She subsequently admitted Akpoti-Uduaghan to bail in the sum of ₦50 million and one reasonable surety in like sum.

The surety, according to Justice Oji, must own landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

She then adjourned the case to 23 September for the commencement of trial in the charge marked and filed on 15 May 2025.

