Ondo women group hails Aiyedatiwa’s policies on gender inclusion

`… You’ve done well for Ondo women – NCWS President, Odusola

Women in Ondo state under the auspices of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) have hailed the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for giving women a voice in the state’s governance process.

The women who commended Aiyedatiwa style of governance said they have immensely benefitted from the people oriented policies and reforms of the governor.

The leadership of the NCWS described Aiyedatiwa as a strong and great pillar behind the organisation and has demonstrated a commitment to supporting women-owned businesses as part of his broader economic empowerment agenda

The leadership of the Women group, led by its President, Mrs Oluwaseyi Odusola, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the governor in his office in Akure on Wednesday.

Odusola, while speaking appreciated the governor for implementing pro-women policies since assuming office and for appointing more women into the state cabinet.

She also commended Aiyedatiwa for supporting the state chapter of the association for the last conference held in Abuja, saying “you have done well for Ondo women and we are indeed proud of you”

Odusola solicited for more support from to the state government, including a request for provision of some hectares of land for farming, inclusion of NCWS members in palliative distribution and their involvement in other programs at the local government level.

The governor, Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, commended the organisation for playing a critical role in nation building and for their support for his administration.

He urged NCWS to continue to promote harmony among the womenfolk, assuring them of his administration’s unwavering support.

The deputy governor was joined by Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Segun Omojuwa and the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Adekola Falohun, among others.

