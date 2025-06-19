ECOWAS seeks solutions to boost regional trade amid non-tariff barriers

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is working to address non-tariff barriers hindering regional trade and economic growth.

Speaking at the 94th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers in Abuja, ECOWAS Commission President, Dr Omar Alieu Touray emphasised the need for collective action to eliminate these barriers.

He said, “We must do everything to put an end to this and facilitate economic exchange across the region,” during the 94th ordinary session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers in Abuja, Nigeria.

Touray’s call for action follows his personal experience traveling from Lagos to Cotonou, where he witnessed firsthand the challenges posed by non-tariff barriers along the regional corridor.

“Despite numerous initiatives, including the Presidential Tasks Force on Trade Liberation Scheme, the problem persists,” he said.

To address these challenges, ECOWAS Ministers of Trade and Industry have approved the Trade and Investment Promotion Strategy and urged member states to accelerate ratification of the WTO Fisheries Subsidy Agreement and the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

The Cooperation Agreement between ERCA and member states on implementing Competition and Consumer Protection Rules within ECOWAS has also been considered, with member states requested to sign by June 2025.

Touray emphasised progress in regional integration efforts, including the development of 58 ECOWAS standards relating to the textile value chain and mutual recognition agreements for inspection certificates.

The ECOWAS Commission is counting on collective engagement and regional solidarity to drive the regional integration and development process.

Also speaking, the Nigerian Foreign Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, also reiterated the importance of regional integration in achieving economic decolonization.

“Let us draw on our diverse expertise, share best practices, and work collaboratively to ensure that the decisions we make here will translate into meaningful outcomes for our Member States and the citizens of our Community,” he urged.

The Minister noted that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was established to fight against neo-colonialism and promote economic independence.

He emphasised that regional integration is essential for developing indigenous industries, strengthening trade, and achieving collective self-reliance.

“The upcoming West Africa Economic Summit, scheduled for June 20-21, 2025, in Abuja, aims to unlock the region’s economic potential and promote private enterprise as a development partner,” he said.

Tuggar also urged council members to attend the day one launch session, emphasising the event’s significance in enhancing business and economic activities in West Africa.

He said, “The West Africa Economic Summit will serve as a watershed event for enhancing business and economic activities in the West African region. A deal room has been set up, to be run by the Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Fund, which further underscores the result-oriented focus of the event.

“The summit will draw participants from the private and public sectors, policymakers, national and regional regulatory agencies, domestic and international investors, Development Financial Institutions, banks, and startups.

“It will also showcase young artists from across the region. Heads of State will be in attendance to expound on their visions and share their experiences.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

