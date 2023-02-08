On Monday, February 6, 2023, Eden Zero was proud to announce the launch of a revolutionary new carbon offsetting app that helps users take meaningful steps towards reducing their environmental impact in Lagos state.

The App was designed to make sustainable action accessible to everyone. Eden Zero by Eden Lotus Power (a clean and sustainable energy company) provides an easy way to measure and track your carbon footprint – and then actively reduce it through offsets.

Similarly, one of the unique features of Eden Zero is that it connects users to long-term carbon-offset initiatives, which help reduce Sub-Saharan Africa’s reliance on hazardous energy generation. This means that users can have a direct and tangible impact on the environment while tracking their real-time carbon offset progress.

Eden Zero operates a flexible subscription tier feature for users. The subscription is meant to help users specifically offset their carbon emissions, so the price varies depending on how much carbon the individual produces through their lifestyle. Tier One- $5/month, Tier Two- $10/month, and Tier Three- $15/month.

Speaking on the App’s launch, Olumuyiwa Boris Abiodun, CEO of Eden Lotus Power, said: “By utilizing cutting-edge technology to deliver renewable, economical energy solutions that are also environmentally friendly, Eden Power has consistently demonstrated its commitment to ecologically conscious initiatives. This dedication is strengthened by the introduction of Eden Zero, which promotes a more thoughtful approach to climate change’s effects.

Our goal is to offer socially conscious people personalized emission data while providing environmentally friendly offsetting options that increase carbon filters and lessen the reliance on fossil fuels for energy production in Sub-Saharan Africa’s underserved communities. Interestingly, we can achieve this while simultaneously encouraging millions of people to reduce their carbon footprint. Offsetting is never enough; millions of people and companies must make immediate changes.

The Eden Zero App, designed and developed in collaboration with Drumroll Digital (a digital, brand, and marketing consulting subsidiary of Creative Intelligence Group, CIG), has a user-friendly interface and provides practical recommendations to users. Eden Zero is the perfect solution for everyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint and make a positive, sustainable environmental impact.

FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Regarding the partnership, CIG CEO, Femi Odewunmi said: “Building the Eden Zero project and its complex algorithm was highly fulfilling for the CI Group team, more so because we get to be part of a global step in making the earth sustainable for future generations. I think connecting with high-impact sustainability projects in sub-Saharan Africa will be a very useful feature for users“.

About Eden Zero

We are a team of changemakers dedicated to making our planet safer, one person at a time, through a conscious mind shift to fight against climate change. Our platform is designed to inform, guide, and help you take action in different aspects of your daily life for a more positive impact on the planet. So, join millions in the fight against global warming! We are building a culture where everyone can get involved in safeguarding our environment.





Eden Zero is a Nigerian Based clean energy brand to tackle climate change by offering individuals a platform to calculate their carbon footprints and choose recommendations to reduce their carbon emissions through offsets. Eden Zero was founded in 2022 by Olumuyiwa Boris, also the CEO of Eden Lotus Power.

Eden Zero App Launches aims to Tackle Climate Change and Make a Global Impact as it is an app created to provide solutions for a Greener Future

For more information on Eden Zero, visit the website at ( https://edenzero.org/)