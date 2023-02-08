Adelowo Oladipo – Minna

Niger Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has said that he has given approval of the sum of N1billion for the Construction of Teachers Professional Development Centre (TPDC) in the State, to be known as the Legacy Centre in Minna, the state capital.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who made the disclosure on Tuesday at the combined graduation ceremony of Niger State Teacher Professional Development Institute at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre n Minna stated that he felt fulfilled to witness the graduation ceremony.

He stated further that the Centre was to be constructed very soon at the premises of Government Girls Secondary School and the former WTC at the Old Airport road in Minna.

The Governor, however, expressed reservations that despite his administration’s passion and commitment as well as huge investments in the Education Sector, as well as insecurity and banditry stemmed the progress they have recorded.

According to him, “government was forced to relocate students of two centres of Kuta in Shiroro LGA and Dandaodu in Munya LGA to the premises of Zarumai Secondary School Minna for safety reasons, emphasising that Niger state government will not succumb to threat of insecurity in its quest to put the State on the path of sustainable development in education sector.

In her separate remarks at the occasion, the State Commissioner of Education Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu noted that the institute has graduated 37 serving teachers with professional diplomas in education certificates to qualify them as teachers in addition to other 27 students with diploma qualifications in various education programmes”.

Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu thereby commended the State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello for his untiring support which she pointed out, was responsible for most of the successes they have recorded so far.

Meanwhile, a total of 513 students were said to have graduated with Basic Certificate of Education.

