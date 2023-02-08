Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

A well-known politician and one of the Founding fathers of Ebonyi, Engr. Henry Ude, popularly known as Ajim Best, has decamped from the Labour Party and rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

According to him, he was convinced that the PDP has the capacity and capability to restore peace, security and freedom to the common masses in the state.

Chief Ude who was LP senatorial aspirant for Ebonyi South, disclosed his decision to return back to PDP while exchanging views with newsmen in Abakaliki.

He said his decision to stage a comeback to PDP was to help actualize his dream for the people of Ebonyi as a Founding Father and to join in the current struggle to free the state from bondage through the instrumentality of good governance.

“I am in PDP now to join the rest of our patriotic forces who are yearning for freedom of movement, freedom of association and freedom for liberty and progress”.

He enjoined the people of the state to join the new political liberation movement led by the Governorship Candidate of PDP Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii to wrestle power from the APC Government in the state.

“I am assuring Ebonyi people that it is feasible, achievable and possible for PDP to reclaim its stolen mandate in order to reposition the state through good governance to cater for the welfare and well-being of the masses,” he said.

Chief Ude emphasised that “the secret of life is, ‘have no fear’. When you are being pushed and you continue to run, you will never stop running. With the help of Almighty God, Ebonyi will be free again”.

Recall that Ude, a foremost Founding Father of Ebonyi State and one of the founding members of PDP was famous for single-handedly sponsoring media advertisements during the struggle for the creation of Ebonyi from the early 1990s to 1st October 1996 when the state was created.

