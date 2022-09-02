ALGON President calls for review of allocation formula

The National President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr. Alabi David has called for the review of the allocation formula, describing the present 22% as grossly inadequate and calling for an increase in the State Government allocation.

He made the call on Friday in Lokoja during his visit to Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello in his office.

The ALGON President pointed out that the state and local governments in Nigeria need more in the area of allocation sharing formula because of the responsibilities it has to superintend over.

Mr. Alabi called on other Governors to follow the footsteps of Governor Yahaya Bello by making local government autonomous, describing the Kogi State governor as a shining example of leadership as it has to do with local government administration.

While stating that this is the time for Governors to embrace community policing that has led to the success story in Kogi State as noble, the ALGON President said if a crime is tackled at the grassroots level of government, it would tackle the challenge of insecurity bedeviling the country.

He equally praised Kogi State for being the first State to have passed the local government autonomy bill currently before all state assemblies in the Country, describing Kogi State as a model for others to learn from.

He equally commended Gov. Bello for making the state the safest in the country, adding that his ‘bottom-top’ approach to fighting insecurity in the State worthy of appraisal.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Yahaya Bello noted that the challenge of insecurity the country is passing through requires collective responsibility.

The Governor added that working in synergy with the Council Chairmen in the State, he has been able to fight insecurity to a standstill.

He further described his administration as one which has made women and youths a priority, thus giving them a sense of belonging, assuring that he will continue to make the welfare of the people a priority.

The Governor urged the Council Chairmen to take advantage of their presence in Kogi State to visit landmark projects in the State, particularly in the health sector, adding that all that is however needed to save lives and take care of the people’s health needs has been made available.

