Vacate notorious market in two weeks or risk demolition, FCTA warns Pantaker traders

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has given two weeks ultimatum to Mabushi Cashew Forest Pantakers traders to vacate their current market alleged to be a notorious criminals hideout or face demolition of the area.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Comrade Ikharo Attah gave the ultimatum on Friday in Abuja at stakeholders meeting with the Gwan-Gwan Traders Association Mabuchi.

According to him: “After two weeks of grace, whatever they have left in the area will be demolished without empathy and sympathy. But, we will stay in action since you have appealed and we will convey your message to the minister but ensure that you pack all your belongings before the expiration of the two weeks grace.

“Please don’t give us chance to remove your valuables because the bulldozer will not know how valuable they are to you. You have two weeks to remove them last week, you begged us on site. We will tell the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and the Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji that you have two weeks to remove your valuables.

“The minister of FCT, has directed them to comb and clean all criminal hideouts in the nation’s capital leaving no stone unturned.

“The only place we enjoyed in a situation like this was at Apo-Dutse Pantaker Market, they pleaded for time and after the expiration of the time, they started demolishing the shanties themselves. But the way you are going, I am not convinced that you people are ready to leave after two years, you are still asking for more time.

“We will come on Monday to start demolishing. The meeting was called to rob minds and chart a way forward.”

Similarly, the assistant director of enforcement in Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Kaka Bello, said despite the two weeks grace, AEPB will be moving in to check compliance.

According to him: “The moment will be in phases, before the end of the two weeks, every batcher must go; all their terms must be evaluated including the heavy-duty machines”.

Earlier, the Chairman, Gwan-Gwan Traders Association Mabuchi, Salisu Rabiu appealed for more time to pack their valuables and that the administration should provide them with an alternative place where they can do their legitimate business.

