Ondo kidnap victim dies two weeks after release

One of the four victims of the kidnap incident in Ikare-Akoko, who regained their freedom some two weeks ago, Bashiru Adekile, has been pronounced dead on Thursday, after spending days in the hospital for medical treatment.

Adekile, who was said to be on medication before he was kidnapped, was eventually released and immediately rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention but gave up the ghost at the hospital, two weeks after he was released from the kidnappers’ den.

Adekile, who was reportedly tortured by his abductors in the forest, spent three days in the forest before the kidnappers released him and other victims after the community had paid a N4m ransom

According to the family source, he had been hospitalised since his release due to an internal injury he sustained while in the captive of the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded the suspected kidnappers who abducted late Adekile and four others.

The suspects who include llyasu Lawal, 27, Mohammadu Abubakar Siddi, 26, Garba Bature, 36, Abubakar Dengy, 20 and Mohammed Moshere, 25, were arraigned for unlawful possession of weapons, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Adesegun, informed the court that the defendants shot the head of one Adejoro Muda, the driver conveying the victims.

Adesegun said the suspects carted away one Samsung Galaxy note 8 valued at N143,000 and one itel Android phone valued at N47,000, including a cash sum of N36,000.

The prosecutor said the offences were contrary to and punishable under Section 6,(A&B)1,2,3(1) (b),3 of Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap 147, Vol.4, Laws of Ondo State Nigeria, 2006.

Presiding Magistrate, Mayomi Olanipekun, ordered the suspects remanded to Olokuta Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the DPP and adjourned the case to November 29, for legal advice.

