The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has engaged diaspora physicians, discussing the progress achieved by the reinvigorated ministry in the last nine months under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Making history as the first occupant of the position of Minister in the Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria to hold an open dialogue with all Nigerian healthcare professionals in the diaspora, Alausa participated in a Zoom meeting organized by the Special Adviser on Diaspora Health Affairs, Dr. Bayo Adedewe. The meeting gathered about 400 distinguished physicians, surgeons, professors, and allied practitioners from around the globe for an informative, engaging, and stimulating discussion.

Under the leadership of the Minister of Health, Professor Pate, and himself, Dr. Alausa reported on some of the progress made by the reinvigorated ministry in the last nine months under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During the discussion, Dr. Alausa outlined his plans, referred to as his “four pillars of action,” expressing energy and enthusiasm. As an American-trained nephrologist, he encouraged diaspora participation in ongoing efforts to improve the quality of healthcare and research in Nigeria, urging attendees to be as loyal to Nigeria as Americans are to their country.

He highlighted healthcare as a priority for the current administration under President Tinubu, citing the largest healthcare budget in Nigeria’s history and assured support from the President for the Ministry of Health’s needs. Dr. Alausa discussed upcoming upgrades of major hospitals and Federal Medical Centers, along with the nationwide expansion of healthcare.

Addressing the shortage of healthcare workers, he challenged diaspora physicians to contribute to enhancing quality using human power and digital resources to improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria. He emphasized that Nigeria, under President Tinubu, is reclaiming its position on the world stage regarding healthcare delivery.

To address the shortage of doctors and allied medical professionals, Dr. Alausa mentioned directives to double the intake at all Medical Schools and allied health departments. He illustrated how Lagos State will lead new healthcare initiatives as a model for all 36 states, proposing the use of Lagos General Hospitals as clinical training grounds for the new Health Sciences University in Lagos.

Responding to a caller’s concern about a Dental School needing more equipment and facing accreditation issues, Dr. Alausa presented the progress at Ibadan College of Medicine as an example of successful fundraising and urged attendees to donate generously to their respective alma maters.

He answered questions from callers worldwide with authority and detail, concluding the engaging session after almost three hours. The attendees expressed satisfaction with his visionary approach and detailed answers, eagerly anticipating the next round of engagement.

Dr. Abike Dabiri, Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), emphasized the need to renew and reengage the enthusiastic diaspora healthcare expatriates. She highlighted the existence of a highly productive Diaspora-Nigeria Healthcare initiative, which had been dormant under the last administration but is now revitalized with the Ministry of Health’s support.