Medical equipment solutions company, JNC International, hosted the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa; the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi and several stakeholders from the healthcare industry at a colloquium held on Friday, December 15, 2023 at the Muson Center, Lagos to mark its twentieth anniversary.

The event which was hosted by veteran broadcaster, Chief Moji Makanjuola, featured various discussions around optimising partnerships between the public and private sectors of the industry.

While delivering the keynote address at the event, Dr Alausa reiterated the commitment of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Having previously worked in the private sector, the minister acknowledged the importance of the private sector in improving the health indices of Nigeria.

Dr Alausa also shared some of the plans of the ministry to improve the output of healthcare professionals from training institutions.

The Lagos commissioner for health, Prof Abayomi, also emphasised the need for the public sector to partner the private sector to improve healthcare delivery across the country.

Using the Lagos State example, the commissioner shared some previous and existing partnerships between the government and private sector and how these partnerships provided desirable outcomes, most notable being during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The colloquium also featured panels from leaders in healthcare and representatives of some original equipment manufacturers from around the world including Canon Medical, Getinge, Elekta Solutions AB and Abbott Diagnostics who shared some of the latest developments in medical technology and the opportunities for Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and CEO of JNC International, Clare Omatseye shared that the company was a proudly African company that offered healthcare institutions access to world-class equipment for healthcare delivery while ensuring the availability of a team that could offer necessary after-sales services subsequently.

Omatseye stated that the colloquium was organised to further emphasise the need for collaboration between the private and public sector, especially in line with the peculiarities of the healthcare industry in Nigeria.

