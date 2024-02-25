A tragic incident occurred in Owegie Community, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, where a 35-year-old man, Mr. Uwaila Idehen, shot and killed his 28-year-old wife, Maureen Idahen, and their two children, Derick (3) and Desmond Idehen (2), on Sunday morning. The motive for the crime was an alleged accusation of infidelity by his wife.

The murder suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation by the Police Commissioner in Edo, CP Hakeem Olusegun Odumosun. Idehen stated that there had been previous disputes between himself and his wife over the issue of infidelity, which was supposedly settled amicably. However, the tension escalated when his wife threatened to go out with other men if he did not cease his alleged infidelity.

Feeling angered by his wife’s threat, Idehen left the house to calm down. Upon returning, his wife continued accusing and insulting him. In a fit of rage, Idehen fired his English-made double-barrel gun through the door of his wife’s room, unintentionally killing his wife and two children who were on the bed. Fortunately, their five-year-old daughter, Precious, escaped unharmed.

The suspect expressed remorse for his actions, stating, “I am feeling bad for killing my family members.”

Reacting to the incident, CP Odumosun condemned the suspect’s actions and assured that the law would take its course. He indicated that after completing the investigation, Mr. Idehen would be charged to court.