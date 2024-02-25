Terrorist groups destroyed two transmission towers, T377 and T378, along the Gombe – Damaturu 330kV transmission line belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Saturday.

The TCN revealed this in a statement issued by its spokesperson on Sunday in Abuja, noting that the incident resulted in a load loss of approximately 5MW. Engineers from its Bauchi regional office attempted to restore the line, but it tripped again, leading to the dispatch of TCN’s linesmen and security operatives to trace the fault.

During the interim period, TCN arranged to temporarily supply electricity to Damaturu from the Potiskum Transmission Substation. The company is also making arrangements to mobilize contractors to re-erect the vandalized transmission towers and restring the 330kV line affected by the incident.

TCN strongly condemned this act of sabotage and reiterated the call for relevant authorities to intensify efforts in protecting power infrastructures. The company expressed its commitment to working diligently to expedite the restoration process and minimize the impact of this unfortunate incident on power supply to the affected areas.