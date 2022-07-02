Alaafin’s wife dies months after monarch’s death

Wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Olori Kafayat Adeyemi has died.

The news of her death is coming two months after the transition of her husband, Late Oba Adeyemi.

Olori Adeyemi, according to a competent source, passed on in her sleep after her daily routine physical exercise on Friday in the United States of America.

At the time of filing this report, the burial arrangement is yet to be made public by the family but our source hinted that as a devout Muslim, her remains will be interred within 24 hours of the announcement of her death.

The deceased who is the mother of the Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Pension Board, Prince Adeyemi was among the top rating Oloris of the Late Oba Adeyemi in the Oyo kingdom.

An unconfirmed source said her untimely exit might not be unconnected with the death of Oba Adeyemi.

Oba Adeyemi died two months after a brief illness at Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state and had since been buried in accordance with the tradition.

However, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed sadness over the death of Olori Kafayat, one of the wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

The Speaker said Olori Kafayat’s passing was a painful one coming only a few months after the death of the Alaafin.





Hon. Gbajabiamila described the late Olori Kafayat as a good wife and mother who ensured peaceful coexistence among the people of Oyo Kingdom as the wife of the Alaafin.

He said it was unfortunate that Olori Kafayat died at a time the entire family of the late Alaafin needed her more as a mother.

Hon. Gbajabiamila, while praying to God to grant the late Olori Kafayat eternal rest, sent his condolences to the Government and people of Oyo, particularly the Oyo Kingdom and the family of the late Alaafin.

