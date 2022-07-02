WaterAid commissions N42m water projects in Bauchi to promote WASH activities in rural communities

WaterAid Nigeria has commissioned water projects in two communities in the Tafawa-Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State with a promise to extend the same facility to other vulnerable villages in the area soon.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the Acting General Manager of the State Rural Water Supply Agency (RUWASA), Engineer Ibrahim Yusuf said that the project was jointly executed with the support of an NGO, Latter-Day Saints Charities (LDSC) and WaterAid Nigeria.

He also said that the projects located at Mbwar and Kumbukdi communities in Tafawa-Balewa LGA were part of the programme tagged “Strengthening Water and Sanitation Delivery in Nigeria” to be implemented in Bauchi State between 2021-2026.

According to him, “The hardware component of the project consists of solar-powered schemes of 10-thousand litre capacity mounted on a 6-metre tower with a length of 500-metres reticulation to serve family households around the two communities”.

Ibrahim Yusuf however advised community leaders of the two villages and the WASHCOM (Water Sanitation and Hygiene Committees) to protect the facilities from being vandalized by keeping watchful eyes on the schemes.

In his remarks, the spokesman of WaterAid, Mr Magaji Barde said that “the LDSC projects which would cover a period of 5 years, would provide improved access to clean water, safely managed Sanitation services and key hygiene promotion to about 30000 people across Tafawa-Balewa LGA.

Magaji Barde appealed to the WASH unit of the local government to ensure that the monitoring unit of the LG performs its duty optimally to prevent people from returning to their old habit of open defecation and careless handling of the multi-million naira projects.

He said that “you must own it to ensure its sustainability”

Earlier, the chairman of the Tafawa-Balewa LGC, Mr Daniel Danjuma Mazadu commended the state government for fulfilling its pledge, assuring that the council would liaise with the community leaders to engage security guards that would keep vigil over the newly commissioned water projects.





