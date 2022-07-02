Army Day Celebration: GOC lauds troops’ resilience, doggedness in fighting terrorism

The General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Maj General Uwem Bassey has lauded the Nigerian Army for their resilience and doggedness in fighting terrorists and insurgents in the country.

Uwem stated this on Friday on an occasion to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2022, represented by the chief of staff, 8 Division, Brigadier General Muhammad Aminu Abdullahi, Uwem stressed that the Nigerians Army had achieved a lot towards ensuring peace and tranquillity in the land in collaboration with other security forces and promised to sustain the tempo despite all odds.

He further disclosed that the weeklong annual event line up to commemorate NADCEL 2022 would be used to reflect the performance of the Nigerian Army as well as project the Nigerian Army as an important symbol of national power, unity, integration and development.

“It is noteworthy to state that the Nigerian Army over the years has performed exceedingly in this regard and has contributed immensely to a united, peaceful and secure Nigeria he said.

“Today’s activity heralds the beginning of activities for Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2022 as it will create an opportunity to showcase the doggedness and unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Army’s personnel in the face of daunting security challenges he added.

He said the Nigerian Army uses the celebration as a medium to reflect on its performances in the previous year for effective projections in doing this lessons are being drawn from numerous operational activities of the Nigerian Army amidst daunting security challenges peculiar to each region of the country.

Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) is an annual event which was first celebrated on 6th, July, 1978 in solemn remembrance of that historic moment of the first shot released on 6 July 1967 marking the commencement of the country’s 30 months civil war.

The event is equally celebrated to bring to the knowledge of all Nigerian Army personnel and indeed all Nigerians that the war was an unfortunate tragedy and reconciliation afterwards should be instrumental to strengthening our national unity.

At Jumaat Mosque the Imam at Ginginya Barack Leutinant Abubakar Ahmad took time to pray for the troops on the war front.





He maintained that it is only Almighty Allah that can guarantee victory.

He noted that the troops are on the side of the people who don’t want the country to be overrun by insurgents and terrorists.

Meanwhile, in continuation with the activities, personnel of Headquarters 8 Division Nigerian Army conducted a sanitation exercise within Sokoto State on Saturday, along Damboa Roundabout- Kwarnawa – Gusau Road.

The sanitation exercise, which commenced with the third quarter inter-faith prayers seeking God’s guidance and prayer for the fallen heroes, started from Dambuwa roundabout-Kwarnawa along Gusau road.

The exercise, led by Commander 8 Division Garrison Brigadier General CR Nnebeife, said the essence of sanitation, is part of Nigerian Army Civil-Military Cooperation activities aimed at building cordial relationships with the civil populace.

He said the exercise will also afford the Nigerian Army the opportunity to make civilians’ environment clean and prevent communicable diseases spread among the people.

Present at the event are Commanders of various formations and units of 8 Division, Commanding officers, Staff officers, and soldiers amongst others.

