Alaafin tasks religious leaders on peace promotion

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has urged religious leaders to preach peace, promote ethno-religious tolerance, and accommodate opposing views as part of mechanisms to deepen peaceful co-existence and harmony in the country.

Alaafin gave the charge on Sunday when the National Chairman of Jama’at Izalat al Bid’a Wa Iqamat as Sunna (JIBWIS), Sheikh Dr Abdullahi Balalau, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Oyo, Oyo State.

Oba Owoade described the instigation of hatred in the name of religion as a negative attitude, maintaining that it was high time religious leaders preached the genuine gospel of friendship and sincere love.

In a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode, on Monday, the monarch described it as “the vehicle to take mankind to the abode of peace and security.”

While pointing out that the decision to accept the message of salvation is voluntary and personal, the monarch admonished those who seek to bring others to the knowledge of God against embracing violent methods.

“Neither the Holy Quran nor the Bible encourages the deployment of coercion or violence as a means of evangelising unbelievers. Killing in the name of religion does not bring glory to God. It is against His command and will never receive His blessing.

“What God wants us to extend to unbelievers is love and the message of full and free salvation, and not bodily harm or death. Nigerians also have a duty to work for all that promotes peace and harmonious living. Religion need not be the leading cause of death.

“In a country as diverse and populous as Nigeria, where over 200 million citizens adhere to a tapestry of faiths, Islam, Christianity, and African Traditional Religions, religion is not just a private matter but a potent force shaping national identity, politics, culture, and even the economy,” Alaafin asserted.

Oba Owoade, who extolled the virtue of Dr Balalau as a religious leader with unflinching commitment to peace through his preaching and teaching, described him as “deeply pious”.

“I have heard a lot about you, especially your preaching for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians. I personally witnessed one of your preaching at the wedding ceremony of a serving Senator in Kaduna. It was interesting and laudable,” he noted.

While appreciating the visit, Alaafin pledged his support and cooperation to the JIBWIS leader for unity, peace, and progress of the country.

Earlier in his address, Dr. Balalau, who was accompanied by other members of the National Executive Committee of the organsiation, said he was elated to personally meet with the Alaafin.

“I am indeed glad and count myself very lucky to be with the monarch whose reign is uniquely divine. Moving closer to him is a gift of blessing and good fortunes. He (Alaafin) is absolutely endowed by Allah,” he said.

Balalau advised the Alaafin to always put his demands before God, including divine wisdom and knowledge, adding that whatever he requests will be granted by God.

While noting that leadership is a trust and that people can only obey the Paramount Ruler for his passion, honesty, and sincerity of purpose, the renowned Islamic Scholar advised the monarch to continue to show mercy to the people and rule with justice.

Balalau, who expressed heartfelt appreciation for the honour accorded him by the Alaafin, whom he referred to as ‘’a very great monarch, prayed for good health, divine protection, and long life for Oba Owoade, as well as unity, peace, and prosperity for the ancient town, the state, and the country as a whole.