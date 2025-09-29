Entertainment

How success affected my marriage plans — Don Jazzy

Esther Amao
Don-Jazzy, Nigerian music producer and Mavin Records founder, Michael Collins Ajereh, professionally known as Don Jazzy

Nigerian music producer and Mavin Records founder, Michael Collins Ajereh, professionally known as Don Jazzy, has opened up about how his pursuit of success may have cost him the chance of settling down early.

Speaking on the Echo Podcast, the 42-year-old was asked what part of himself he had to sacrifice on his journey to becoming one of Africa’s most influential music executives.

In his response, Don Jazzy admitted that marriage is one aspect he never expected to miss out on by this age.

“I would have been in the music industry still, or probably an influencer,” he said. 

ALSO READ: Reeves defends UK’s economic record, unveils plan to tackle youth unemployment

“I never thought I would be 40-something and not be married, maybe I lost that one. If it comes, it comes. If it does not come, I am totally fine.”

Despite not being married, Don Jazzy emphasised that he is fulfilled with his career and the role he has played in discovering and mentoring some of Nigeria’s biggest stars, including Tiwa Savage, Rema, and Ayra Starr.

His candid revelation has sparked fresh discussions online about the sacrifices entertainers make while chasing their dreams, and how career success can sometimes come at the expense of personal life.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Speaker Tajudeen who laments tanker explosion, Speaker Abbas lauds Tinubu, Nigeria@64: Speaker Abbas to celebrate independence with IDPs, Speaker Abbas seeks stronger ties with South Korea on economy, technology, Armed Forces: Speaker Abbas pledges Reps' support for security agencies, Tinubu, NASS determined to tackle insecurity, create economic prosperity — Speaker Tajudeen
Next Article Alaafin Owoade’s coronation Alaafin tasks religious leaders on peace promotion

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×