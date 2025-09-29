How success affected my marriage plans — Don Jazzy

Nigerian music producer and Mavin Records founder, Michael Collins Ajereh, professionally known as Don Jazzy, has opened up about how his pursuit of success may have cost him the chance of settling down early.

Speaking on the Echo Podcast, the 42-year-old was asked what part of himself he had to sacrifice on his journey to becoming one of Africa’s most influential music executives.

In his response, Don Jazzy admitted that marriage is one aspect he never expected to miss out on by this age.

“I would have been in the music industry still, or probably an influencer,” he said.

“I never thought I would be 40-something and not be married, maybe I lost that one. If it comes, it comes. If it does not come, I am totally fine.”

Despite not being married, Don Jazzy emphasised that he is fulfilled with his career and the role he has played in discovering and mentoring some of Nigeria’s biggest stars, including Tiwa Savage, Rema, and Ayra Starr.

His candid revelation has sparked fresh discussions online about the sacrifices entertainers make while chasing their dreams, and how career success can sometimes come at the expense of personal life.

