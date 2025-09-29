Ajanaku lauds Gov Aiyedatiwa as Idogun marks historic return to state cabinet

… as Idogun Progressive Union honours commissioner

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, Hon. Idowu Ajanaku, has expressed appreciation to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for what he described as an unprecedented recognition of the Idogun community in his administration.

Ajanaku spoke during a grand reception organised in his honour by the Idogun Progressive Union (IPU). The event brought together community leaders, family, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate his appointment as commissioner.

The occasion, which began with an opening prayer by Pastor Gabriel Oyebola, was chaired by Chief Olugbenga Ale, former Chief of Staff to the governor (Late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu), who lauded Ajanaku’s elevation as both an honour to Idogun and a pride to Ondo State.

Ale described the commissioner as a man of character and professionalism, urging him to remain fully loyal to Governor Aiyedatiwa and to serve without fear or favour.

The Chairman of IPU, Mr. Sunday Agbotoba, recalled that the last time an indigene of Idogun held a commissioner portfolio was in 1976 with Dr. L. Olasehinde, noting that Ajanaku’s appointment after 49 years was a milestone.

He appealed to the commissioner to remember the community in the area of development.

Other speakers, including Baba Anthony Omolorun Modupe, Elder S.A. Oniyere, Dr. Bayoshule, and Mr. Lanre Akarakiri, described the appointment as the dawn of a new era for Idogun. They praised Ajanaku’s humility, professional pedigree, and selfless leadership, while offering prayers for his success in office.

Family members and associates also spoke glowingly about the commissioner. His former teacher, T.O. Ajimuda, expressed delight at seeing one of his former students attain such heights, while his brother, Gbenga Ajanaku, described him as a disciplined, contented, and trustworthy leader who had brought Idogun into a jubilee season with his appointment.

In his response, Hon. Ajanaku thanked Governor Aiyedatiwa for giving Idogun what he termed its “best representation in decades,” citing his own appointment alongside other indigenes of the community serving as Civil Service Commissioner, LCDA Chairmen, and Secretaries.

“Idogun has never had it so good in the past. For this, I pledge robust grassroots support for the governor as a mark of appreciation for his goodwill towards our people and the entire state,” Ajanaku said.

He further appreciated the Idogun Progressive Union for the honour, assuring the people of unity, peace, and collective progress. He urged both elders and youths to shun rancour and embrace cooperation for the even development of Idogun and Ondo State.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Chief Olugbenga Ale, Baba Omolorun Modupe, Mr. Sunday Agbotoba, Elder S.A. Oniyere, Dr. Bayoshule, Mr. Lanre Akarakiri, Mr. Akerekan, Gbenga Ajanaku, and management staff of the Ondo State Ministry of Information and Orientation, among others.

