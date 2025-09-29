Spain issues red alert for heavy rains in Valencia region

Spain’s meteorological agency on Sunday issued a red alert for heavy rain in the eastern Valencia region, raising concerns of a repeat of floods that killed 235 people there last October.

The Aemet weather agency warned of “extraordinary danger” in Tarragona, Castellon, and Valencia on Sunday afternoon and evening, and into Monday. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez repeated the warning.

Citing the alert, Sanchez urged citizens to “follow the instructions of the emergency services at all times.”

Local authorities said schools and colleges in Valencia city will remain closed on Monday. Public spaces, including libraries, parks, gardens, markets, and cemeteries, will also shut for the day.

Residents received a red alert notification on their phones Sunday afternoon, warning of the storm.

Experts said last October’s floods were intensified by climate change.

Since then, residents have staged protests, accusing regional officials of poor crisis management and not issuing timely warnings despite alerts from the weather agency.



