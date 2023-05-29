The new governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno has pledged that he will govern the state beyond party lines as he is the state governor not of any party.

Eno made the pledge while taking the oath of office alongside his deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Eno was sworn in as the fifth democratically elected governor of Akwa Ibom by the State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot on Monday, May, 29.

Speaking during his inaugural speech, Governor Umo Eno promised a golden era for Akwa Ibom State, saying his government would usher in a new era of peace and security for the state.

Eno who called on the people to support his ARISE agenda to build on the legacies of his predecessor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, said he would be the governor of all Akwa Ibom people irrespective of their political leanings.

“As we begin this government, we will invite all Akwa Ibomites to arise to the faith of greatness with our ARISE agenda from investment in agriculture, health care services, and education; we will ensure that we continue changing the narratives of our state.

“We will continue to support our state civil servants, and we will ensure that their welfare becomes paramount. We will continue to build on the successes of Deacon Udom Gabriel Emmanuel’s administration.

“We will tackle insecurity and we will ensure that Akwa Ibom continues to remain peaceful. We are resolved to ensure we fight insecurity in our state because we have the assurance of the security agencies to continue and improve upon what they are doing currently,” he stated.

The governor who commended the

immediate past governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel for supporting him against all odds, applauded the people for choosing truth over Iies and decided to support his candidacy.

He pleaded with Emmanuel not to desert him after he exits office, saying his efforts and that of past governors of the state have placed Akwa Ibom state on its current pedestal with their achievements.

Eno who said he never believed he could be a Governor of Akwa Ibom because he was not aspiring for the position, noted that the grace of God has placed him on the current pedestal to govern the state.





He also gave credit to his late mother for his upbringing and urged the people of the state to be inspired by his story, saying if he attained the height he did, they would too.

