A wave of jubilation engulfed Osun State on Monday as Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu was officially sworn in as the country’s new president.

The small town of Iragbiji, nestled within the heart of the state and the cherished country home of the newly inaugurated president, erupted in euphoria as residents took to the streets to celebrate the historic moment.

The atmosphere was nothing short of electrifying, as the locals hailed Tinubu’s presidency as the beacon of hope that would transform Nigeria into a prosperous and livable nation for all its citizens.

In a display of unwavering optimism, the people of Iragbiji expressed their confidence that Tinubu would not disappoint Nigerians, urging their fellow countrymen to rally behind the new leader in order to build a solid and prosperous future together.

Festivities ensued throughout the town, with vibrant parties hosted in various locations, where revellers rejoiced and indulged in the merriment that had long been awaited.

One of the All Progressive Congress (APC) stalwarts in the state, Mr Akano Aderoju, shared his insights with the press, praising Tinubu’s visionary approach to progress and accomplishments. Aderoju emphasized that Tinubu’s tenure would witness a remarkable transformation across all sectors, setting a commendable standard for the nation’s advancement.

In the state capital, Osogbo, the Testing Ground area buzzed with excitement as scores of jubilant residents, donned in matching attire, swayed to the infectious rhythm of drums, rejoicing in unison to mark the inauguration of their new president.

Adegboyega Adelabu, former Special Adviser on Youths and Sports, shared his sentiments during an interview, exclaiming, “We are celebrating the emergence of All Progressives Congress (APC). You’ll agree with me that this is the first time a core progressive will be the president of this country. This calls for celebration. As progressives, we are celebrating the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th president of Nigeria.”

Adelabu continued, “No one can doubt the ability and capability of Asiwaju when it comes to development. We have seen what he was able to achieve in Lagos State. He touched on all aspects of developmental projects in Lagos, including security, education, and health. With this, we are sure that he will replicate this at the federal level. The people should rest assured that we now have a progressive government in Nigeria and everything will go as planned for development.”

Amidst the celebrations, gratitude was extended to the immediate past governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, for facilitating a local celebration that allowed supporters who were unable to attend the inauguration in Abuja to rejoice with “Jagaban” in Osun. Similar festivities unfolded in all nine federal constituencies of the state, including Ede, Iwo, Ikire, Ife, Ilesa, Ijebu-ijesa, Ila, and Ikirun.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…