The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong-udo of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) as the winner of the February 25 House of Representatives election conducted in Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

The returning officer for the Constituency, Patrick Aderorho, made the announcement at the Constituency Collation office on Friday, in the presence of collation agents of political parties and stakeholders.

Ukpong-udo secured 19,926 votes, defeating the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr Glory Edet, who got 15,765 votes.

The election had to be rescheduled after violence marred the February 25th elections in Itak, Ikono Local Government Area.

INEC scheduled supplementary elections in 17 Units of the area on the 15th of April 2023, and after a careful review of the outcomes, INEC declared Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo the winner of the election, and he was duly returned elected to represent Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency for a second term in office.

Responding to the declaration, Rep. Ukpong-udo dedicated his victory to God and the good people of his Federal Constituency, thanking everyone who contributed to making this a reality. He promised to remain committed to serving the interest of Ikono-Ini, above all.

“I dedicate this victory to God and the good people of Ikono-Ini Federal Constituency. This victory can only be ascribed to the Grace of God upon my life and to the faith reposed in me by my people.

My gratitude goes to my family, friends, the YPP family, and everyone who believed in me and contributed to making this a reality. I hereby restate my promise to serve the interest of my Ikono and Ini people, above all.

And so, I call on even those who didn’t support me to join hands with me to build Ikono-Ini. May God bless us all,” Udo pledged.

