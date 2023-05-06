The Benue State Government has recently announced its plans to provide satellite phones and internet-based communication radios/gadgets to communities without mobile network coverage.

This decision was made at the State Council meeting, which was held in response to the incessant attacks by Fulani herders over the past few weeks.

According to the resolution of the meeting, the provision of these communication tools will enhance the prompt transmission of information to security agents, which will aid in preventing future attacks.

The meeting also resolved to encourage community members to be watchful and provide security surveillance in their areas while transmitting information to relevant authorities.

Deputy Governor Benson Abounu, who chaired the security meeting on Friday, emphasized the necessity of this decision due to the influx of herdsmen and cattle into the state shortly after the general elections.

In addition to providing communication tools, the State Council also reiterated the existence and importance of the Anti-open grazing law in Benue State, stressing the need for all stakeholders to respect and abide by it.

As the resolution states, “emphasis now should be on the prevention of attack by the Fulani Herders rather than the reactionary approach.”

Therefore, it is crucial that law enforcement agents show sincerity in the implementation and enforcement of the law, and all stakeholders work together to prevent future attacks.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

5 easy steps to check your 2023 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released first batch of results for all candidates who participated in…





OFFCUT: ‘You only took us from top to bottom’, Nigerians reply Buhari

Nigerians have replied Buhari on his statement concerning fulfilling the change he…

‘I was born blind’, singer Chidinma opens up on her miraculous healing

Popular singer Chidinma Ekile has opened up about her childhood and how she was…

2023 elections: What to expect in Kogi, Edo, Imo — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted the outcomes of governorship elections coming up in…

How Lionel Messi received news of suspension before returning to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sporting Advisor, Luís Campos, called Lionel Messi on Monday evening to inform him of his suspension and…

The passing of Peter Enahoro

ON April 24, Peter Osajele Aizejoeobor Enahoro, the iconic, remarkable journalist and former editor of the original Daily Times of Nigeria and…