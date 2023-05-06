The police in Delta have arrested two members of a syndicate which monitors customers who withdraw huge sums of money from banks, trail them to their vehicles at the slightest opportunity and cart away their money and other valuables.

The suspects, one 42 years old Izuchukwu Aniebue and Kingsley Nduka, 32 were arrested on the premises of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) along Mariam Babangida Road Asaba.

According to a statement by the state police public relations officer DSP Bright Edafe on Saturday, the suspects had trailed the unsuspecting victim from one of the new generation banks at Nnebisi Road, Asaba, where he went to withdraw some money.

They were said to have followed the man to his house but before they could break into the vehicle, the police operatives rounded the suspects up and arrested them.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they belong to a syndicate that specializes in trailing customers after making withdrawals from banks around Asaba to their destinations and thereafter break into their vehicles, and cart away their money and other valuables.

The criminals confessed that they have been doing this for the past year.

Meanwhile detectives in Issele Uku in Aniocha north of the state led by the divisional police officer, CSP Onyeke Ezekiel have smashed a syndicate that has been terrorizing the town and its environs.

Three suspects all males, Samuel Nimven, Ponfa Dandi, and John Tanko all of Plateau State but resident in Aniocha north were arrested.

One locally fabricated AK-47 rifle with three live ammunition were recovered from them.

