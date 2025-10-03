Akwa Ibom gov dissolves boards, commissions

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has dissolved all statutory and non-statutory boards and commissions in the state.

The decision, which takes immediate effect, was announced in Uyo on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Enobong Uwah.

According to the SSG, the governor acted under the Statutory Boards (Special Provisions) Law, 2023, and directed the affected chairmen to hand over to the most senior officers in their establishments.

“The governor wishes members of the dissolved boards and commissions well in their future endeavours and commends them for their roles in advancing the ARISE agenda,” Uwah said.

He further instructed that all government property in the custody of the affected chairmen be returned to ensure a smooth transition.

Our correspondent reports that the development, which marks a major shake-up in the state’s governance structure, had earlier been hinted at by Governor Eno during a media chat to mark Akwa Ibom’s 37th anniversary in 2024.

At the time, the governor said that he was “waiting for the right time” to reorganise his administration and promised a valedictory session to appreciate commissioners and board members for their contributions to the state’s growth.

It is, however, believed that the dissolution signals the beginning of a new phase in the administration’s governance strategy.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE