Fire breaks out at Chevron refinery in El Segundo, triggers road closures, shelter orders

A massive fire broke out on Thursday night at Chevron’s refinery in El Segundo, California, United States, prompting major road closures and shelter-in-place orders for nearby residents.

Chevron’s on-site fire department responded swiftly, using remote-controlled water lines to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other sections of the facility.

Though details about the cause of the blaze remain unclear, flames were captured on UC San Diego’s Alert California cameras, burning high into the night sky.

The refinery, located on 324 West El Segundo Boulevard, employs about 1,500 workers. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities closed Rosecrans Avenue from Vista Del Mar to Pacific Coast Highway, and Pacific Coast Highway from Rosecrans Avenue to El Segundo Boulevard, while fire suppression efforts were underway. In Manhattan Beach, officials issued a shelter-in-place directive, advising residents to shut doors and windows and keep pets indoors.

Flames from the refinery were visible miles away, with Pepperdine University confirming sightings from its Malibu campus, more than 20 miles from the site.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she had been briefed on the situation and confirmed there was no impact on LAX. “LAFD stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request. We will continue to monitor the situation,” she wrote on X.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also issued a statement, noting that state officials were working in real time with local agencies to safeguard nearby communities and ensure public safety.

While the fire was briefly extinguished around 10:45 p.m., it reignited just before 11 p.m. and remained active as of 11:30 p.m., forcing Sky5 crews to leave the scene.

(KTLA 5)

